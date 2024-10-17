Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

