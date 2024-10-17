Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $144.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,312,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.