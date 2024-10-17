Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.42 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 2234411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 453,004 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,212.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 330,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 305,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

