Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 96388313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £26.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.