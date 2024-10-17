Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $33.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

NYSE CNX opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

