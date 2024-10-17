Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 7,837.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.63. 430,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,127. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

