Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NEE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.43. 2,085,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

