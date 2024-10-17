Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $540.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.83. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

