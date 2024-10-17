Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $64,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 96.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after buying an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $42,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

SRE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 629,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

