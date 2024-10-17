Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.4 %

CHE traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $609.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,720. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $502.64 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.21.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.