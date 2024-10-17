Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,113 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,022,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.68. 241,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,342. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

