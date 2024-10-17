Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 1,279,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,975,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.57.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

