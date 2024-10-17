MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.70 and last traded at $193.00. Approximately 12,016,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,346,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.67.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

