MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $185.81 and last traded at $190.73. 4,022,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,321,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

