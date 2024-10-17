Michael Raab Sells 7,500 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,749.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $18,210.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $196,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

