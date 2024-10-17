MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 90,071 shares.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0204 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
