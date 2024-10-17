MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $2.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 90,071 shares.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0204 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

