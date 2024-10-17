Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.