Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:IBM opened at $231.60 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.82.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
