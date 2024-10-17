Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

