Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $204.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $205.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

