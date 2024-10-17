Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $105.49 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

