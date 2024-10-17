Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $675.00 at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $600.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $580.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223,782. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,206,674. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,674. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,810,838.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,911 shares of company stock worth $131,887,905. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

