Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.
Mercantile Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,576.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
