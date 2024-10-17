Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Report on MBWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,576.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $982,306.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $491,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.