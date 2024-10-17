Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 84,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Membership Collective Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a market cap of $324.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

