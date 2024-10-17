Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $9.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 668,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,509 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

