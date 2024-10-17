MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.14, with a volume of 31227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith bought 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.83 per share, with a total value of C$48,120.20. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

