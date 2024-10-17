McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

