McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUGFree Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

