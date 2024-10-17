McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $248,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $137.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.