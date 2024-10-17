McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

