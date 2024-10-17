McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
SPLV opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
