McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.