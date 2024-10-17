McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

