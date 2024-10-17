McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as low as C$13.70. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 67,372 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$725.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.75.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.14 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 46.63%. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0677185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

