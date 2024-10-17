McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $312.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

