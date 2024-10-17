McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 335,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.