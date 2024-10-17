Mayport LLC Invests $210,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

