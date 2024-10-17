Mayport LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayport LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

