Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $81.18. 4,058,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,366,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.63 per share, with a total value of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,261.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $7,650,465 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

