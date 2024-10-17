Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $7,650,465 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

