Marshall Koval Sells 42,000 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Koval sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

Shares of CVE LUM opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.47. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

