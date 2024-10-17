MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $292.46 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

