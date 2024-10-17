Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

