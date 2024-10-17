Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

