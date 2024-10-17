Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

