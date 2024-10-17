Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

