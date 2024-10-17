Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

