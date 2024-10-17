Manta Network (MANTA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.62 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Manta Network has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $286.20 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

