Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 115,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 208,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock remained flat at $51.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,982. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

