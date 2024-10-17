Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.51. 160,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,594,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 103,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 142,717 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

